Share:

ISLAMABAD-Islamabad Market Committee on Saturday issued price list of vegetables and fruits in the markets of the federal capital.

According to a spokesman, the rate list of vegetables in Islamabad except for Jinnah Super, Super and Kohsar markets are as follows: Potato Rs22/24 per kilogram, Onion Rs51/55, Tomato Rs36/40, Ginger Rs190/200, Garlic (Desi) Rs122/129, Garlic (China) Rs205/220, Lemon Rs225/240, Lady Finger Rs62/69, Pumpkin Rs 46/53, Brinjal Rs 22/28, Peas Rs 92/98, Farsh Bean Rs 77/82, Tenda (Walaiti)Rs 30/34, Cucumber Rs 12/15, Capsicum Rs 30/34, Green Chilli Rs 28/33, Cauliflower Rs 52/56, Cabbage Rs 52/56, Bitter Gourd Rs 49/54, Green Zucchini Rs 40/44, Spinach Rs 15/18, Maroo Rs 16/20,Radish Rs 12/15, Yam Rs 70/76, Carrot (China) Rs 25/29, Chicken Rs 155 and Eggs 75 per dozen.

Likewise, he said that rates of fruit per kilogram of high and medium quality in Islamabad are as follows: Apple Kala Kilo Irani Rs 200/220, Apple Golden Rs 145/155, Apple (White) Rs 100/108, Apple (Ambri) Rs100/110, Banana Pak Rs 120/130, Guava Rs 92/104, Louqat Rs 75/84, Strawberry Rs 94/100, Water Melon Rs 28/31, White Melon Rs 60/66,Yellow Water Melon Rs 59/65, Dates Pakistan Rs 133/155, Dates Irani Rs205/218, Cherry Rs 330/345, Mango Sindri Rs 170/185 and Mango Langra Rs 88/99.

The spokesman has asked people to follow this list and inform authorities at 051-4867762; 051-9108084 in case of any complaint against the shopkeepers.