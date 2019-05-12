Share:

The wrestler, whose real name is César Cuauhtémoc González Barrón, collapsed to the floor after being kicked by his opponent during a bout, the Camden New Journal reported.

According to eyewitnesses, after Silver King collapsed, the referee turned him over and counted out, while his opponent, ex-WWE star Juventud 'The Juice' Guerrera, celebrated the victory.

As soon as it became clear that something was wrong, medics rushed into the ring to perform CPR, while the audience was asked to vacate the premises.

"It was scary, they evacuated everyone but there didn't seem to be an ambulance arrive for at least 20 minutes," an eyewitness told The Sun news outlet.

According to another witness, a large number of children were present at the event.