ISLAMABAD - The MNAs from treasury and opposition may unanimously pass the resolution in the National Assembly tomorrow (Monday) about the recent agriculture losses in the country. The lawmakers would recommend to the PTI’s government to compensate the farmers who faced losses due to heavy rains.

The special committee on agriculture products had decided in its previous committee meeting to pass the resolution from the parliament so that the government could take necessary steps.

The special committee on agriculture products, under the chairmanship Speaker National Assembly, had also recommended to the incumbent government to give relief to the farmers who suffered losses due to recent heavy rains. The members of the committee may also share report with the house about the loss suffered by the farmers due to torrential rains. As the speaker had asked the representatives from provinces to estimate the quantum of loss due to the hailstorm.

Heavy rains and hailstorm badly damaged standing wheat crops in the country. A devastating widespread hailstorm and gusty winds damaged up to 150,000 tons of standing wheat crop in Punjab. The worst affected districts, according to official estimate, are Rahim Yar Khan, Rajanpur, Dera Ghazi Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Multan, Khanewal, Vehari, and others. As per an assessment, in Rajanpur and Dera Ghazi Khan districts, the hill torrents (rodhkohis) damaged wheat crop over 8,000 acres, which is stated to be 15 per cent of the region.