ISLAMABAD : NBP’s spinners uproot Momin Seeds in the 7th Corporate T20 Cup inaugural match played at DHA Sports Club Moin Khan Academy.

It was all spinners night, as first Bilal Asif bowled four maidens; as six ducks were registered by Momin Seeds against NBP. Former Pakistan left-arm spinner Raza Hasan took four wickets, while Bilal Asif didn’t concede a single run in his four-over quota and bagged two wickets as NBP thrashed debutants Momin Seeds by 9 wickets.

Earlier, NBP skipper Kamran Akmal won the toss and elected to field first. The move turned out to be a masterstroke, as NBP spinners led by Raza Hassan started destroying Momin Seeds batsmen lost their three wickets for no run on the board. Raza, along with Mohammad Asghar, who took two wickets, bowled with tight line while Bilal was unplayable as he bowled four maidens in his quota of as many overs and claimed two wickets as Momin Seeds lost eight wickets for just 11 runs.

A bit resistance was put up by their tail ender, who enabled them to post 55 getting all out with Kamran Ghulam chipping in with two wickets to wipe out the tail. Mohammad Ali made 14 while Haider scored 12. As many as six batsmen were out without troubling the scorers, while eight maiden overs were bowled by NBP. NBP chased down the target in 8.5 overs for the loss of one wicket. Shan Masood remained unbeaten on 36, while Ahsan Ali scored 16. Raza was declared man of the match for his sensational bowling.