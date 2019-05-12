Share:

Foreign Office spokesperson Dr Faisal on Sunday has said that Pakistan and China are working closely to resolve the issue of marriages of Pakistani women and human trafficking by some Chinese nationals.

In a statement spokesperson said that the relevant authorities from both governments are in close contact on this issue.

He said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Pakistan Missions in China are closely monitoring the situation and extending all possible assistance to Pakistani citizens who may have any complaints on the subject.

He further said all other relevant departments of the government and the concerned Chinese authorities will continue to coordinate on the matter to address the grievances of the affected individuals, bring the culprits to justice, and ensure that such incidents do not recur in future.