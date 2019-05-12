Share:

KARACHI - Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry has said that Pakistan is ahead of Muslim countries in the field of space science. Talking to the media, he said the scientific committee formed by the government to resolve the moon-sighting issue was preparing a mobile application to sight the moon for the masses. He asked the opposition parties to acknowledge the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan who was the only national leader in the country.

He was speaking at the press briefing held at Dr Panjwani Centre for Molecular Medicine and Drug Research (PCMD) at the University of Karachi on Saturday.

Prof Dr Atta-ur-Rahman, chairman of Prime Minister’s Task Force on Technology Driven Knowledge Economy, was also present on the occasion.

Earlier, Fawad Chaudhry and Prof Dr Atta-ur-Rahman chaired the meeting of Task Force on Technology Driven Knowledge Economy at the Dr Panjwani Centre. Dr Atta-ur-Rehman made a detailed presentation on transformation towards technology driven economy in the meeting.

The meeting was well attended by many national experts and scholars, including Prof Dr Muhammad Iqbal Choudhary, director of International Centre for Chemical and Biological Sciences; Captain (R) Nasim Nawaz, secretary of the Ministry of Science and Technology; Syed Yawar Ali and Prof Dr Naveed A Malik, former rector of the Virtual University of Pakistan.

Talking to the media, the federal minister said that the calendar to indicate the exact dates of Islamic festivals, including Ramazan, Eidul Fitr, Eidul Azha and Muharram, will be finalized by the 15th of Ramazan. He said that now masses would be able to sight moon from their ‘mobile application’ which was being prepared for sighting the moon. Not a single qualified cleric voiced against me for setting up the scientific committee, he said.

To a query, he said that in 1962 Pakistan became the second country in the world after Russia to send a rocket into space. He reiterated that Pakistan still had dominance in the field of space science in the Muslim world. He pointed out that formation of science and technology based economy, and the governance were two important challenges for PTI government, adding that the government focused not only on the establishment of Technology Driven Knowledge Economy but also strengthening of large science and research institutions in the country.

Talking about the current political development, he pointed out that Imran Khan was the only national leader in the country. He maintained that this was the phenomenal fact which required the opposition parties to wait patiently for five years until PTI government ended its tenure. The leaders of opposition parties, who disfigured the national economy, must stop fake crying on account for crises linked with the economy, he said. Responding to the issue of dual nationality, he said that criticism against the cabinet member who owned dual nationality was worthless, as they were the national assets.

Talking about his ministry, Fawad Choudhary said that various development projects were being initiated at the national level, which include ‘provision of fresh water’ and establishment of 15,000 new schools, where science will be promoted on priority bases.