Pakistan Railways is planning to reconstruct eleven bridges and repair another fifty five across the country to ensure smooth operation of trains.

An official in the Ministry of Railways told APP that the department would reconstruct three bridges in Sukkur Division, six in Multan and two in Lahore.

Regarding the repair of bridges in different divisions, he said Pakistan Railways has planned to repair thirty four bridges in Karachi, eleven in Sukkur, two in Multan, five in Rawalpindi, two in Peshawar and one in Quetta.

He said around eighty six percent of bridges are more than one hundred years old but all of these bridges are safe for train operation due to their regular maintenance and rehabilitation.