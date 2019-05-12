Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistani and Turkish senior officials in Ankara Friday held wide ranging consultations on Strategic Economic Framework (SEF) aimed at boosting trade and commercial ties between the two brotherly countries.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan agreed on January 4, 2019 in Ankara to develop a long-term strategic economic framework for promoting economic relationship to reflect the extremely close strategic and historic ties between the two countries, according to a press release received here.

Secretary, Economic Affairs Divison, Noor Ahmed headed Pakistan delegation which included senior officials of concerned Ministries and Departments. Ambassador of Pakistan to Turkey Muhammad Syrus Sajjad Qazi and Pakistan Consul General in Istanbul Bilal Khan Pasha also attended the meeting.

Deputy Minister for Trade, Gonca Yilmaz Batur headed the Turkish delegation.

She said that considerable progress was made on discussing the draft SEF as well as a comprehensive plan of action.

She said that Broader areas of collaboration in the proposed SEF includes trade and textile, investment and industrial cooperation, banking and finance, transport and communication, low-cost housing, defense production, aviation, auto industry, agriculture, water resource management, health and pharmaceuticals, transport and communication, education and vocational training, energy, science and technology, organized industrial zones and small and medium enterprises as well as culture and tourism.

She said that it was expected that the finalized SEF would be adopted during the next meeting of the Pakistan Turkey High Level Strategic Cooperation Council to be held in Pakistan soon that will be co-chaired by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Prime Minister Imran Khan.