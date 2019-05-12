Share:

LAHORE - The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) discarded 27,000kg frozen chicken of different brands when their samples failed laboratory test. This marks the completion of the first phase of sampling campaign of frozen foods. The authority set ablaze all seized chicken at the Punjab Agriculture and Meat Company’s furnace as per the eco-friendly policy after removing the whole stock from the market and factories. The authority took indiscriminate action against frozen meat companies in the light of laboratory report. According to the PFA director general, the authority collected samples of frozen foods in April, however, several companies failed to meet the standards of the Punjab Food Authority.