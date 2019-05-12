Share:

MULTAN-A group of traders allegedly involved in manufacturing fake soft drinks attacked a team of the Punjab Food Authority (PFA) in Ghalla Mandi and also held an official hostage during an operation against counterfeit edible items.

Police recovered the hostage official namely Jahangir in injured condition who was rushed to hospital for medical aid.

The Food Authority sources said that a team of the authority conducted raids in Ghalla Mandi on which members of mafia attaked the team and injured its members. The traders dragged away Jahangir while thrashing him with punches, clubs and other tools. DG Food Authority Capt (r) Mubeen directed the Director Operations South to reach the spot along with police and handle the situation.

Meanwhile, the food authority lodged an application for registration of case against unidentified persons. The team also recovered a big cache of fake soft drinks from a warehouse in the presence of police.