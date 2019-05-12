Share:

Prime Minister Imran Khan Sunday thanked all the donors who donated record Rs 200 million at a fundraising Iftar dinner of Shaukat Khanam Memorial Trust in Lahore.

In a tweet, the prime minister said all zakat donations were only used to give free treatment to the poor cancer patients.

I want to thank all the donors at SKMT fundraising iftar for breaking all previous records and donating Rs 20 crores tonight. All zakat donations are only used to give free treatment to the cancer patients. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) May 11, 2019

Addressing the event on Saturday, the prime minister had said that Shaukat Khanam Memorial Cancer Hospital in Peshawar had been equipped with radiation facility making it the best hospital in upper region of the country.

He said the groundbreaking for SKMCH of Karachi would soon be held that would be built as a hospital of international standard.

He said at SKMCH, both the poor and rich patients were treated equally and resolved that the government hospitals would also be uplifted to the same standards.