RAWALPINDI -Police in their crackdown against drug peddlers and criminals arrested 9 persons.

According to a police spokesman, Rawat Police rounded up 2 dacoits namely Aslam Hussain and Mazhar Hussain and recovered two pistols. Taxila police held Sajjad and seized 100 litters of liquor. Wah Police arrested Rafiq and Habib and recovered two pistols with four rounds. In another operation, Banni police arrested Rasheed, Tahseen and Shakir for violating Punjab renting rules while Sadiqabad Police dacoits identified as Ghalib. Separate cases have been registered against all the accused while further investigations are underway.