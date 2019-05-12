Share:

UNITED NATIONS - Reaffirming its commitment to the United nations peacekeeping operations in conflict zones around the world, Pakistan has underscored the need for the UN to undertake political processes alongwith its peacekeeping efforts to attain durable peace and stability. Speaking in the UN Security Council’s open debate on training and capacity building for United Nations peacekeeping missions, Ambassador Maleeha Lodhi said that Pakistan’s participation in UN’s flagship activity was the most tangible demonstration of its commitment to the world body and a practical way of reaffirming its abiding faith in the purposes and principles of the UN Charter.