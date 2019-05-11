Share:

Gas blast toll reaches five as last injured dies

SIALKOT - The death toll from gas cylinder explosion reached five as last of the injured persons Parveen Bibi,35, also succumbed to her wounds after fighting for life for five days at Mayo Hospital Lahore.

She was injured seriously along with four other members of her family (including three children) in a big gas cylinder explosion, caused by leakage, in kitchen of their house on May 6, 2019 evening in village Bharokey-Badiana, Pasrur tehsil here.

All the five injured of explosion were shifted to Lahore hospitals, where all of them including 12-year-old Habiba, two-year-old Ali Sadiq, Abdul Hadi,6, and 60-year-old Mumtaz Bibi had died two days ago while Parveen Bibi succumbed to her wounds in the wee house of Saturday.

EIGHT HELD FOR WHEELIES

The police have arrested as many as eight accused for doing wheelies in various parts of Sialkot city here.

Local senior police officials informed that police have sent accused Nasir, Imran, Nabeel, Qadeer, Arif Mehmood, Jamshaid, Naveed and Faisal behind the bars after registration of separate cases against them.

34 POs nicked in police operations

HAFIZABAD - In a campaign against criminals, the district police arrested 34 proclaimed offenders during the past 24 hours.

The district police officer (DPO) said that the accused were wanted by police in different cases of heinous crime. They included Munir, Fiaz, Mushtaq, Zulfiqar Ali, Mazhar Hussain, Nasir Iqbal, Sikandar, Ashraf, Ali Hassan, Boota, Faisal, Masoom, Tariq, Sikandar Hayat and others.

Meanwhile, the police conducted a flag march in Hafizabad and Pindi Bhattian to create a sense of security among the masses. DPO Sajid Kiani led the march. Addressing the people, the DPO said that the police were determined to protect lives and properties of the people.

ADMIN APPRECIATED FOR GOOD PERFORMANCE

Commissioner Gujranwala Division Waqas Ali Mehmood, accompanied by Deputy Commissioner Naveed Shehzad Mirza and other officers, paid a visit to Ramazan Bazaar in Hafizabad city and expressed his appreciation over good arrangements made by the administration for the provision of flour, sugar, fruit, grams, rice, dates and vegetables at subsidised rates.

He advised the vendors to get the blessings of Almighty Allah by providing the essential commodities to the consumers at minimum prices. He also visited special fair price shops in the bazaar and was happy to see that the commodities were being sold to the consumers at cheaper rates.

Profiteers fined

NOORPUR THAL - Assistant Commissioner (AC) Ch Jafir Gujjar imposed a fine of Rs50,000 on profiteers who were selling fruits and vegetables on inflated prices during the holy month of Ramazan. The AC said that a crackdown on shopkeepers would continue and nobody would be allowed to fleece people.