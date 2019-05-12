Share:

LAHORE - Police bigwigs visited the residences of police martyrs in Kasur and Gujranwala on Saturday to express solidarity with their families.

IGP Arif Nawaz Khan visited the house of martyred elite police force official Shahid Nazeer at Mustafabad in Kasur. The IGP met the family members of martyred Head Constable Shahid Nazeer. The police chief also paid homage to the martyr Nazeer and assured his family of the department’s all-out support. Talking to reporters after visiting the family, he said that investigations into the Data Darbar suicide blast were underway and the culprits would be brought to justice. “The mastermind and facilitators of Data Darbar blast will be brought to justice and it is a big challenge for police. The CTD and other institutions are working in cooperation to solve this case,” the police chief said.

The IGP said that investigations are underway and the criminals would be apprehended very soon. He said that all available evidences were being examined by the investigation team. “I am also in contact with the investigation team but at this time it is too early to say anything. After complete investigations, the details and facts will be shared with public through media,” he said.

Lahore CCPO Bashir Ahmad Nasir visited the house of Constable Saddam Hussain in Ansari Town, district Kasur and offered prayers for the martyred official. The officer met the family of the deceased policemen and paid rich tributes to the brave officer who died in the line of duty.

DIG (Operations) Ashfaq Ahmad Khan visited the residence of martyred Head Constable Muhammad Sohail at village Mattan Virkan in Gujranwala. DIG Ashfaq Kahn offered prayers for the departed soul and spent some time with the family members of the martyred official. He met with Sabir Hussain, father of Shaheed Head Constable Sohail, and expressed his condolence over the irreparable loss to the family. The DIG also met with the wife and children of the martyred official. Sohail left a widow, three sons, and two daughters to mourn. A number of police officers and colleagues of the deceased were also present on this occasion. The DIG also paid rich tributes to the martyred official who died in a terror attack in Lahore. He said that more than 300 officials of the Lahore Police died in the line of duty. He said the terrorists are defeated because of the sacrifices of the brave police officers and officials. He also said that the heirs of police martyrs “are our family” and “we will utilize all possible resources for their look after and welfare.” He assured the family of Shaheed Muhammad Sohail all out support from the Lahore Police. Father of martyred Muhammad Sohail expressed his gratitude over the great respect and honor given to them by Lahore Police. Earlier, hundreds of people including many police officials attended the funeral prayers of the martyred head constable Sohail who was buried with full respect in his native village.