Share:

LAHORE - At least six people were killed and 993 others sustained injuries in 901 road accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours. As many as 605 seriously injured people were shifted to different hospitals while 388 with minor injuries were provided treatment on-the-spot. The analysis showed that 369 drivers, 26 juvenile drivers, 153 pedestrians and 477 passengers were among the victims of the road crashes. The statistics showed that 241 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 242 persons, placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by 97 in Faisalabad with 105 victims and Gujranwala at third with 69 accidents and 73 victims. As many as 704 motorcycles, 119 rickshaws, 84 cars, 45 vans, 14 buses, 31 trucks and 127 other vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the accidents.