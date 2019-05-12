Share:

KARACHI - To win today’s war we do not need the latest tools and innovation, we just need cunningness. The war is an enterprise which can be won by knowing yourself, and your enemy. Our students should work on their dreams and help strengthen the strategic position of Pakistan in cyber warfare.

These views were expressed by Vice Admiral (r) Syed Arifullah Hussaini. He was the chief guest at the seminar, which was arranged by the Department of Computer Science, University of Karachi. The event was held at the KU Umair Basha Institute of Information Technology Auditorium.

The ICT (Information and Communication Technologies) Defence Strategic Reforms seminar discussed modern warfare in detail. Vice Admiral (r) Syed Arifullah Hussaini urged students to work and help the defence department which need young minds and ideas. He also spoke at length about the role of youngsters in the development of the country.

Another speaker, Major Sadaqat Ali, asked students not to be a part of any illegal or terrorist-type activities on the social media. He advised them to be careful while using the social media because this is a technological world and the internet is just like a weapon.

One of the speakers, Syed Talha, shed light on the fifth generation warfare. He said fifth generation warfare is aimed to target youth and mislead them by poisoning their minds against our institution through social media. He asked students to dream big and broaden their horizons in order to make name for their country.

Another speaker, Engineer Umar Khan from Karachi Youth Federation gave introduction of the technologies used in modern wars. He observed that in order to compete with developed countries like US, Russia and Israel our military needs technical help and support from our youth.

Meanwhile, Wajiha Malik, a graduate of MIT, shed lights on entrepreneurship and leadership. She spoke at length about entrepreneurship and its impact on industries. She talked about how start-ups work and about incubators which support start-ups by funding and grooming them.

She said that incubators encourage university students to work on their business ideas and support their start-ups.

She expressed that incubators are the support system of start-ups by giving them a place to work. She spoke about the process and inner working of incubators.

According to her, big companies like Apple, Samsung and others keep an eye on these incubators and the start-ups working at these incubators. These giant tech companies then fund the start-ups they like and groom them, once these start-ups reach a certain point the tech companies acquire them. She also shed light on the process of business model, financial support of start-ups and the process of how conglomerates invest in these start-ups.

Wajiha Malik also gave examples of some national start-ups like Zameen.com and Daraz.pk and said that leadership and business model are the two most important aspects of a successful start-up.

Commodore Akbar Naqi also talked to the students. The Chairman DCS, KU, Dr Muhammad Sadiq ALI Khan, informed that audience that around 90 percent students got the job in reputed positions which shows the successful teaching and learning environment at the Department.

“Our youth is very talented and can compete with rest of the world, they just need proper guidance and support from the government.” He also highlighted the importance of current technological warfare and said that we are in the era where we easily beat the enemy through information technology warfare.