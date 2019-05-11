Share:

RAHIM YAR KHAN - The officials of Federal Seed Certification Department (FSCD) continued its crackdown against unapproved and uncertified cotton seed in the district on Saturday.

The FSCD team headed by Deputy Director Azam Khan and Inspector Nadeem Aslam raided many seed shops involved in selling unapproved varieties of cotton seed in Liaqatpur, Zahirpir, Ameenabad, Khanbela and Feroza and seized dozens of cotton seed bags including SS-32, Z-33 and IS-212 varieties.

Many traders succeeded in escaping after closing their shops during the raids. Azam Khan said that the cases have been registered against traders involved in sale of uncertified seed under Seed Act 1976 and Seed Amendment Act 2015 and challans will be sent to the court. He said that that due to excessive sale of unapproved and uncertified cotton seed, cotton bale production is on the decline the cotton-growing areas. But cotton sowing season is started and his department is vigilant to monitor the seed companies how they are implementing the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) of FSCD, he said.a