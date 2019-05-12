Share:

LAHORE - Another two under-trial prisoners died at a jail hospital in Lahore, police said on Saturday. The bodies were sent to the morgue for autopsy.

Police sources said both the prisoners were rushed to hospital after their condition deteriorated. The deceased were identified as Muhammad Ahmad and Yasir Ali. Ahmad was arrested by North Cantonment police in connection with an armed robbery case. Yasir Ali was jailed in a drug peddling case registered against him with the Kot Lakhpat police station.

An official said that Ahmad was admitted to the Gulab Devi Hospital after his condition got deteriorated in the Camp Jail. Yasir was under medical treatment in the jail hospital, where he expired in the morning. The bodies will be handed over to the families after the autopsy.

Many prisoners in Punjab’s overcrowded jails are suffering from different diseases due to lack of proper food, health facilities, and poor sanitary conditions. Dozens of under trial prisoners die in jails across the Punjab province each year.

Rights activists say all the prisons in Punjab are overcrowded and the complaints of torture on inmates are quite common. The prisoners are routinely abused and humiliated in jails. They also said that a large number of prisoners were suffering from various diseases but they are denied proper medical treatment.

“The jail staff does not shift the prisoners to hospital unless their condition gets complicated. Similarly, the poor prisoners are also unable to afford costly treatment,” says Mumtaz Ali, a lawyer and activist.

According to jail authorities, at least 18,134 men and 346 women have been languishing indifferent jails of Punjab. The murder suspects make 42 percent of the total jail population.

On the other hand, jail officials claim that several new facilities have been introduced in the jails including medical dispensary, new sewage lines, and supply of filtered water for jail employees the prisoners.

An official at the Lahore’s camp jail also claimed that several large-size coolers and ceiling fans are installed in the jail to provide better environment to the inmates.

He said water coolers are also available with fresh drinking for the prisoners.