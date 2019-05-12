Share:

HANOI : The prime ministers of Vietnam and Nepal agreed here on Saturday to boost the exchange of high-level visits and meetings, people-to-people activities, and cooperation in various spheres between their countries. During their talks on Saturday in Hanoi, Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and his visiting Nepali counterpart K.P.Sharma Oli also reached consensus on broadening the relations between the Communist Party of Vietnam and the Nepal Communist Party in the coming time, Vietnam News Agency reported. Both sides said they would assign competent ministries and sectors to study new cooperative and result-oriented mechanisms on economics, trade and investment. The two sides signed several agreements, including one on visa exemption for official and diplomatic passport holders between the two governments; a memorandum of understanding on the establishment of a bilateral consultation mechanism between the two foreign ministries; and a letter of intent on the negotiation and signing of a framework agreement on trade and investment cooperation.