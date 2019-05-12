Share:

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk has been named the Player of the Season for 2018-19, according to Premier League.

So far in this season, Van Dijk has missed only 35 minutes of Liverpool's 37 matches, scoring four goals and two assists. With his commanding defense, Liverpool reached a second successive Champions League final, where they will compete with Tottenham Hotspur in Madrid on June 2.

Since the 27-year-old defender joined Liverpool in January of last season, he soon helped elevate the team's weak defense to one of the best in Europe.

Van Dijk saw off competition from his teammates Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah, Chelsea's Eden Hazard, and Sergio Aguero, Bernando Silva, Raheem Sterling of Manchester City to claim the title. It's his second title this season after earning the PFA Player of the Year honor last month.

The final winner was decided after combining votes from fans with opinions of captains of Premier League clubs and an expert panel.