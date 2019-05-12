Share:

LAHORE : Women Development Department organised a special meeting in connection with working women hostels that was chaired by Secretary WDD, Mrs Irum Bukhari.The meeting was attended by Director DWD, Arshad Baig, senior officers and officials of WDD, managers and staff members of working women hostels from across the province. This meeting was aimed at holding consultations for refining the administrative model of working women hostels and to improve service delivery.Talking to the participants, the secretary expressed resolve that the government would leave no stone unturned for provision of safe, secure and conducive environment to working women so that the women can be empowered economically and they can be made an active contributors to the economic growth. She added that WDD was ensuring provision of safe and secure premises, hygienic food and recreational facilities to the working women in hostels. The participants of the meeting held consultations for improving administrative affairs of working women hostels and directions were issued for framing and implementation on new SOPs.