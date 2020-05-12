Share:

KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that 11 more patients died during the last 24 hours lifting the death toll stemming from the coronavirus to 200 while 537 new cases have been detected.

In a statement issued from the CM House, the Chief Minister said that 3730 COVID-19 tests were conducted which produced 14.4 per cent or 537 results positive. The number of coronavirus positive cases has reached to 12,017 which is 12.6 per cent of the total 95,053 tests conducted so far.

He said that 11 more people lost their lives lifting the death toll to 200 which constituted 1.6 per cent of the total patients.

He added that at present 9668 patients were under treatment. “We have kept 8178 means 84 per cent of the patient under treatment in home isolation where our doctors keep them advising,” he said and added 911 patient were at Isolation Centers and 597 at different hospitals.

The Chief Minister said that 96 patients or 16.6 per cent were in critical condition while 25 of them have been put on ventilators. He added that 68 patients have recovered and discharged from hospitals.

The number of patients recovered so far has reached to 2149 or 18 per cent of the total detected cases. Sharing the data of Karachi, Murad Ali Shah said that out of total 537 new cases 432 belong to Karachi.

They include 142 Malir, 62 Central, 61 East, 58 Korangi, 58 South and 51 in the West.

The Chief Minister said that cases were spiking in the city, therefore, he has decided to establish a COVID-19 hospital in Gulshan-i-Iqbal for which he has released Rs1.8 billion. “

It will be a 400-beded hospital with 100-beded ventilator facility,” he said. Talking about flight which brought back stranded Pakistanis, he said that so far 2951 passengers have landed, of them 545 came positive. “The positive cases are under treatment and being cared properly,” he said.

Other districts: Murad Ali Shah said that 22 cases were detected in Sukkur, 19 Shikarpur, 11 in Kambar-Shahdadkot, eight in Tando Allahyar, seven in Larkna, four each in Hyderabad, Matiari and Sanghar, three in Jacobabad, each one in Badin, Jamshoro and Mirpurkhas. The Chief Minister said that the markets have been opened under an Standard Operational Procedure (SPO) but most of shops and markets were seen crowded. He hoped that the people would understand the situation and would follow the SOP.