SUKKUR/Nausheroferoze: - Sixteen more positive coronavirus cases from local transmission were confirmed in Shikarpur district on Monday.

The new cases include six children, three women and seven men.

According to the health department officials, the total number of coronavirus patients in the district now stand at 151, including 138 those who contracted the disease from local transmission.

With the increase in local transmission cases, the district administration has sealed Hyderi Muhalla of Shikarpur to prevent further spread of the pandemic in the area.

Five test positive for COVID-19 in Nausheroferoze:

Deputy Commissioner Captain (r) Bilal Shahid Rao has confirmed that five persons were tested positive for COVID-19 in Shaikh Muhalla of Nausheroferoze on Monday.

In a statement issued here, the DC said that after the confirmation of coronavirus, the patients have been isolated according to standard operating procedures (SOP) formed for such patients.