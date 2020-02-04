Share:

HYDERABAD - The district administration, accompanied by police and Rangers, launched a massive crackdown against hoarders of wheat on Monday, and seized a huge quantity of wheat bags from different godowns in the district.

The action against hoarders was launched by the deputy commissioner on the directives of the Sindh government. Assistant commissioners of all the four tehsils of Shaheed Benazirabad district accompanied the officials of Department of Food, Police and Rangers to private godowns where wheat was stored illegally.

The raiding team during raids seized over 2,04,813 wheat bags, illegally stored in 69 private godowns and later sealed the storage while further action was in progress.