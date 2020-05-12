Share:

RAWALPINDI - Three more Patients died of novel coronavirus in Rawalpindi Institute of Urology (RIU) and a military run hospital, bringing the death toll to 49 in the district.

They said more coronavirus patients have also been shifted to RIU and Benazir Bhutto Hospital (BBH) by officials of district health department along with Rescue 1122 from different parts of district. According to details, a patient namely Havaldar Muhammad Afzal has died of Covid-19 in Pak Emirates Military Hospital in May 10.

His dead body was taken to Ghaziabad, DhokeSyedan, Street Number 6 by the heirs. Later on, the deceased was buried as per SOP of government. They said another patient namely Stephen P Das (52) has also died of coronavirus in RIU. The patient was brought to RIU from Christians Colony, near Soan Bus Terminal 10 days ago. However, he could not survive. Another patient also died of Covid-19 in RIU. The name of deceased could not be shared by the doctors. Officials in district government also confirmed the patients have died of coronavirus.