Kabul - Four roadside bombs detonated in less than 90 minutes Monday in a northern district of Afghanistan’s capital, wounding four civilians including a child, police said.

Militants have carried out several roadside bombings and rocket attacks in Kabul and other parts of the country in recent weeks, but Monday morning’s blasts appeared to be the first coordinated effort for some months.

Kabul police spokesman Ferdaws Faramarz said a clearance team was at the site of the blasts, which had not yet been claimed by any group. The Taliban has not carried out large attacks in Afghan cities since February, they signed a landmark withdrawal deal with the US meant to pave the way for peace.