KARACHI - Another police officer lost his bat­tle against coronavirus on Monday, said the spokes­man for Sindh police. Sher Gul Khan Niazi, Assistant Sub-Inspector, posted at MT Garden, passed away af­ter being affected with the coronavirus, he said.

He added that three cops had passed away up till now due to the virus. Currently 119 officers and person­nel were under treatment while 29 had returned to their homes after recover­ing, he elaborated.

The Sindh police were taking due care of affected officers and personnel, the spokesman concluded.