KARACHI - Another police officer lost his battle against coronavirus on Monday, said the spokesman for Sindh police. Sher Gul Khan Niazi, Assistant Sub-Inspector, posted at MT Garden, passed away after being affected with the coronavirus, he said.
He added that three cops had passed away up till now due to the virus. Currently 119 officers and personnel were under treatment while 29 had returned to their homes after recovering, he elaborated.
The Sindh police were taking due care of affected officers and personnel, the spokesman concluded.