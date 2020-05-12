Share:

LAHORE - Provincial Industries and Trade Minister, Mian Aslam Iqbal met with All Pakistan Shopping Malls Association (APSMA) delegation on Monday at PBIT Office in which problems pertaining to closure of shopping malls owing to lockdown came under discussion.

The delegation members on this occasion expressed their apprehensions that business activity is likely to be affected due to closure of shopping malls along with facing financial constraints as thousands of employees are likely to become unemployed due to closure of shopping malls. They further emphasized that shopping malls industry is contributing billions of rupees in the national economy and exchequer by paying taxes. The delegation members urged that the government should review its decision about closing down shopping malls and should grant them permission to open shopping malls business. They also assured to ensure hundred per cent implementation on the formulated SOPs and precautionary measures by the government. Aslam Iqbal maintained that the decision to ease lockdown has been taken by taking into account financial difficulties of the people and he is fully aware about the strains arising due to shutting down shopping malls.

The Minister assured the delegation members to bring their problems to light before the federal government as government has made extraordinary decisions in unusual circumstances. Aslam Iqbal hoped that with the grace of Allah Almighty we will soon get out of prevailing difficult situation and business activities will also be fully restored.

The Minister expressed his gratitude to the traders, industrialists and masses for lending their complete cooperation in order to cope up with coronavirus pandemic.