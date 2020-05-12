Share:

KARACHI - The Anti Vehicle Lifting Cell Lyari on Monday arrested three mo­torcycle lifters and recov­ered 02 stolen motorcycles from their possession.

Arrested Ali Raza s/o Ishaq, Youns s/o Ghulam Hussain and Faisal Chilli s/o Naseem are habitual motorcycle lifters and in­volved in various crimes since 2010.

They have been arrested four times earlier. They sell stolen motorcycles in Sakran Balochistan

The AVLC recovered mo­torbikes bearing registra­tion numbers KJA-0929 and KKP-2479 stolen from Kala­kot and Jamshed police sta­tions respectively. Further legal proceedings against the arrested are underway.