KARACHI - The Anti Vehicle Lifting Cell Lyari on Monday arrested three motorcycle lifters and recovered 02 stolen motorcycles from their possession.
Arrested Ali Raza s/o Ishaq, Youns s/o Ghulam Hussain and Faisal Chilli s/o Naseem are habitual motorcycle lifters and involved in various crimes since 2010.
They have been arrested four times earlier. They sell stolen motorcycles in Sakran Balochistan
The AVLC recovered motorbikes bearing registration numbers KJA-0929 and KKP-2479 stolen from Kalakot and Jamshed police stations respectively. Further legal proceedings against the arrested are underway.