Share:

BADIN - Barbers of Badin and Tando Bago held a pro­test demonstration here in front of Badin Press Club on Monday, demanding reopening of their shops and businesses. While talking to the protestors, the speakers said they were unem­ployed for more than 40 days now due to the lockdown and the situation had come to such a pass that their families were on the brink of star­vation. They said they were neglected during the distribution of ration bags by the administration. The protestors regretted that despite the fact that they had assured the local administration that they would follow the SOPs to prevent the spread of COVID-19, but the latter had not given any response as yet.