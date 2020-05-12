Share:

Initiating discussion in Senate, Leader of Opposition Raja Zafar ul Haq said the federal and provincial governments should be on the same page to contain the spread of Coronavirus.

He opposed relaxation in lockdown saying it has led to increase in Covid-19 cases.

The Leader of opposition also expressed concerns over the oppression unleashed by Modi government in occupied Jammu and Kashmir and massacre of Muslims in India.

He said lockdown is in place in occupied Jammu and Kashmir since August last year and the people there have no access to medical supplies and treatment.

Earlier, at the outset, the house offered fateha for those died due to Coronavirus and the soldiers martyred in recent Kech attack.

Prayers were also offered for the early recovery of those tested positive for Covid-19 including Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser.