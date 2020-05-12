Share:

LAHORE - Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar paid tribute to the services of Maj. Muhammad Asghar who lost his life due to coronavirus. In a condolence message, the CM extended sympathies to the bereaved heirs and said that Maj. Asghar embraced martyrdom while performing his duties. The nation saluted him and his services would always be remembered, he added. The nation would not forget the great sacrifices rendered by Maj. Muhammad Asghar, doctors and others in the fight against coronavirus, he concluded.