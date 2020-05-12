Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar received the special PIA flight carrying Rs100 million worth personal protection equipment (PPEs) at Lahore Airport on Monday. The shipment has been donated by Chinese provinces Shandong, Jiangsu and Ningxia to help fight the coronavirus pandemic in Punjab.

Speaking on this occasion, the CM said that this donation showed strong Pakistan-China brotherly relations adding that China had always helped the Pakistani nation in every hour of trial. “We are thankful to the Chinese government for sending PPEs as Pakistan-China friendship is intertwined with the bond of lasting relations”, he said.

The equipment given by china includes protective suits, N-95 and surgical masks, gloves and disposable medical protectors for medical professionals and janitorial staff engaged in the battle against coronavirus.

Chief minister told that eight BSL-III labs were functional besides issuance of notification of home isolation and coronavirus patients with minor symptoms were allowed home isolation. He further stated that SOPs had been formulated under the guidance of WHO and would be implemented in true letter and spirit.

“The purpose of easing lockdown is to restore economic activities and to provide employment opportunities to daily- wagers. I appeal to the people to follow SOPs and pay tributes to medical staff engaged in the treatment of coronavirus patients”, the CM observed. Chinese Consul General Long Dingbing said that Pakistan was a trustworthy friend of China adding that helping Pakistani brethren in an hour of trial is a duty.

Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid, Chief Secretary, ACS (Urbanization) and health secretaries were also present on this occasion.