KARACHI - Karachi Commissioner Iftikhar Shallwani on Monday said that opening of businesses in city was subject to strictly following the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) as issued by the Sindh government.

He said that entire market could be sealed in case of non-compliance with the SOPs, according to a news release.

The commissioner said the shopkeepers must not allow entry to any customer, not wearing facemask. Iftikhar Shallwani said that the shopkeepers were bound to display the list of their workers/ staff and SOPs at a prominent place in their shops.

The traders must ensure distribution of masks and sanitizers among the staff and distance of six feet between the workers, and that customers be dealt one by one. The shop premises must be disinfected with spray after every 3 to 4 hours.