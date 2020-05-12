Share:

PESHAWAR - Advisor to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister for Information and Public Re­lations Ajmal Wazir has said the total number of cases in the province have reached 4669 with 160 new cases re­ported yesterday, while 1126 people have recovered so far while 11 deaths were also recorded in last 24 hours bringing the total number of deaths in the province to 245.

He said this while giving a briefing to media on Monday.

He also said that the provincial gov­ernment was monitoring the situation. “Businesses, which do not follow the guidelines and the SOPs circulated by the government will be sealed,” the ad­visor informed.

Ajmal Wazir said that 359 quaran­tine centers have been established in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa which could ac­commodate 22,483 people adding that the centers were set up in different dis­tricts of the province.

As many as 443 staff members are working to take care of the people in the quarantine centers, he informed adding so far 1932 people have arrived from abroad through 8 flights at the Ba­cha Khan International Airport.

He informed that 1140 persons were sent to homes after testing negative for covid-19 while 792 were still staying in quarantine centers.

Advisor to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister for Information and Pub­lic Relations Ajmal Wazir has said that Pakistan armed forces have always pro­tected the nation in difficult times.

He informed that Shaheed Major Muhammad Asghar sacrificed has life while protecting the nation from coro­na virus.

The advisor informed that the armed forces have always protected the nation in difficult situations adding that Ma­jor Muhammad Asghar was posted at Torkham border where he contracted corona virus.

While paying homage to the servic­es rendered by the Armed Forces of Pa­kistan for the country, the advisor said the armed forces were fully prepared to fight enemy at the border or dealing natural calamities adding the solders of armed forces risked their lives but pro­tected the nation.

He informed that the provincial gov­ernment was utilizing all its resourc­es in order to protect its citizens from deadly epidemics.

Regarding the locust attacks in Khy­ber Pakhtunkhwa, Ajmal Wazir said that 25833 acres of land was sprayed in 15 districts of the province to con­trol locusts.