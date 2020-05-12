Share:

LAHORE - Chief Secretary Punjab Jawwad Rafique Malik has directed that all relevant departments including Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), Agriculture, Livestock and Forest would have to work collectively on scientific lines to combat locust. He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting on Monday to review steps to control locust in the province. Senior Member Board of Revenue, Secretary Agriculture, Director General PDMA and senior Army officers attended the meeting. Senior Member Board of Revenue Babar Hayat Tarar told the meeting 150 vehicles and 260 motorcycle are being used for spray in locust-affected areas and so far 114,406 hectares land has been covered. As many as 760 solo power and 20 Jeeto machines are also being utilized for carrying out spray, he added. He told the meeting that a working group headed by SMBR and comprising secretaries of different departments including Finance, Agriculture, Livestock and Forest is supervising the situation. Similarly, a core committee consisting of DG Agriculture, DG PDMA, representatives of Army and Cholistan Development Authority is working against the pest. The Chief Secretary mentioned that all required funds would be provided for locust combat operation and matter of provision of aircraft for areal spray would be taken up at government level. The meeting decided to start production of spray machines manufactured locally at a cost of about Rs 325,000 after its successful results.