Share:

ISLAMABAD - The drugs addiction is ris­ing with an alarming pace among youth in the new­ly formed Kurram district as the locals termed it as a failure of the district po­lice to control the flow of drugs in the district since the merger.

Unlike the rest of the tribal districts, the Kur­ram district is facing a serious situation as ma­jority of its youth and even elderly people are drug addicts due to the grave negligence of dis­trict administration and law enforcement agen­cies.

According to sources in police department, the rise in drugs addiction and drugs supply was due to the corrupt of­ficers existing in the po­lice department.

However, when The Nation approached DPO Muhammad Quraish Khan for his comment on the issue, he rejected these were allegations against the police force and said that a regular police system was estab­lished in tribal regions after the merger and the rule of law conditions was much more better than the former FCRs