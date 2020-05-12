ISLAMABAD - The drugs addiction is rising with an alarming pace among youth in the newly formed Kurram district as the locals termed it as a failure of the district police to control the flow of drugs in the district since the merger.
Unlike the rest of the tribal districts, the Kurram district is facing a serious situation as majority of its youth and even elderly people are drug addicts due to the grave negligence of district administration and law enforcement agencies.
According to sources in police department, the rise in drugs addiction and drugs supply was due to the corrupt officers existing in the police department.
However, when The Nation approached DPO Muhammad Quraish Khan for his comment on the issue, he rejected these were allegations against the police force and said that a regular police system was established in tribal regions after the merger and the rule of law conditions was much more better than the former FCRs