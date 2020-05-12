Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Embassy of Pakistan to France organized a Virtual Mehfil e Seerat to pay tribute to the Holy Prophet Muhammad Peace Be Upon Him (PBUH). The event was organized on 17th Ramazan to mark the day of the battle of Badr, a turning point in the history of Islam, a Press release received from Paris here said. Renowned Islamic scholar and expert Iqbal Dr Tahir Tanoli in his key note speech highlighted the importance of following the footsteps of Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) to bring peace and harmony to the world. He said that Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) was an embodiment of truthfulness and justice. Replying to a question, he said that it is a misconception that science is an antithesis to the religion of Islam. Inspired by the Quranic teachings, a number of Muslim scientists made monumental contributions to science. Islam’s message is to learn and progress. He said that the Holy Quran and love for Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) is the cornerstone for Iqbal’s poetry. His various couplets are literal translation of the Quranic teachings. Ambassador of Pakistan to France, Moin ul Haq in his remarks said that the current coronavirus pandemic is a multi dimensional challenge to humanity but at the same time offers an opportunity to improve ourselves and come out of this crisis as better human beings. He said that men of faith never lose hope, their resilience enables them to defeat challenges. He paid a rich tributes to Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and stated that Holy Prophet Muhammad(PBUH) noble life serves as the complete and eternal guidance for humanity. The event ended with a heart touching supplication to Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) presented by Noor Muhammad Jarraal, an established poet, and a prayer for Pakistan, Kashmir and entire humanity. The event was attended by a large number of Pakistani community members in France, guests from various countries and media personnel.