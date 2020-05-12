Share:

ISLAMABAD - She has three new films that have yet to be released amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. But Famke Janssen, 55, looked worry-free as she took to the streets of Manhattan wearing a protective polka-dot mask. The Netherlands native was styled-up for her time away from home quarantine in a turquoise and black mini-dress that was partially covered with a black blazer. The fashionable number had a sheer, see-through upper portion that revealed her black undergarment. For an added touch of style, the X-Men star also donned black stockings with a pair of blue-patterned sneakers and dark sunglasses. She wore her dark brown tresses long with some natural waves and a part on the slight left. Janssen currently has three films in post production: The Postcard Killings, End­less and Redeeming Love. But, at this point, with the COVID-19 crisis still waging, the release dates have been put on hold. Janssen most recently starred in the BBC crime-drama series The Capture, which pre­miered in September 2019. The series featured Hol­liday Grainger, Callum Turner, Laura Haddock, Ben Miles, Paul Ritter and Ron Perlman.