Faisalabad - Under the arrangements of Faisalabad Development Authority Employees Union, the Eid gifts were distributed among the more than 180 employees of class four.

FDA Director General Muhammad Suhail Khawaja gave away the Eid gifts to the employees.

Additional Director General Amer Aziz, Chief Engineer Shahid Mehmood, Deputy Director Admn Yasir Ijaz Chatta,other officers and employees union office bearers including Chairman Mian Muneeb Ahmad, President Haji Abdul Rasheed, General Secretary Khalid Mehmood, Additional General Secretary Tahir Nadeem Sahi, Finance Secretary Waqas Mehmood were present on the occasion.

The Eid gifts were pertaining to Shalwar kameez suit and cash eidi.

The recipients of eid gifts thanked the DG FDA ,other officers and office bearers of employees union for giving them eid gifts and said it was love and kindness with the poor employees.

FDA Director General expressed eid greetings to the employees and said that welfare of the employees was put on top priority and the their necessities of life were being taken care keeping in view their meagre financial resources.

He advised the employees to perform their duties with dedication and commitment for raising the quality of FDA services.