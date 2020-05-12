Share:

ISLAMABAD-Advisor to the Prime Minister on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood said that the budget proposals, forwarded by different stakeholders, would be given due consideration by the Tariff Policy Board (TPB) so that economy of Pakistan could be revitalized at this difficult juncture.

He was chairing the 8th meeting of the TPB, held on Monday in the Committee Room of the Ministry of Commerce.

The meeting was attended by the Secretary Ministry of Commerce, the Chairperson National Tariff Commission (NTC), Member Customs Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and other senior officials of the concerned ministries. During the meeting, Mr. Razak Dawood emphasised that the maximum benefits would be given to the industry and the lowest strata of society, as per instructions of the Prime Minister, so that maximum job opportunities could be generated in the shortest possible time.

In the meeting, the tariff related proposals pertaining to different sectors of the economy, for improving the competitiveness of Pakistan’s exports and giving new impetus to the process of industrialization, were discussed at length. The recommendations of TPB on tariff structure would be incorporated in the fiscal budget for the year 2020-2021. It was decided by the Tariff Policy Board that the meetings of the Sub-Committee of the TPB would be convened regularly and the recommendations of the Sub-Committee would be placed before the Tariff Policy Board for deliberations and taking informed decisions thereon. The next meeting of the Tariff Policy Board will be held towards the end of this week.