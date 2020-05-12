Share:

ABBOTTABAD - District administration Abbottabad on Monday organized a free medical camp at Basic Health Unit (BHU) under Health Outreach programe where specialist doctors have examined more than 100 patients. In the camp specialist doctors including gynecologists, skin specialists, child specialists and other doctors have examined the patients. Earlier, the district administration and health department organized free medical camp keeping in view of the difficulties of people in the wake of coronavirus all over the country and to provide medical facilities to the far-flung areas of the district.