ISLAMABAD -The per tola price of 24 karat gold dipped by Rs500 on Monday and was traded at Rs95,500 against Rs 96,000 of last trading day, Karachi Sarafa Association reported. Likewise, the price of 10 gram gold witnessed decreases of Rs 430 and was trade at Rs 81,875 against Rs 82,305. The price of silver remained stable and was traded at Rs 960 per tola and that of 10 gram silver was traded at Rs 823.

In international market, the price of per ounce gold shed by $9 and was traded at $ 1695 as compared to $1704 of last trading day, the association reported.