Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services, Dr. Zafar Mirza says the government is devising developmental program for nurses across the country.

Addressing a ceremony in connection with International Nurses Day in Islamabad on Tuesday, he said the nurses have immense importance in health reform agenda of the incumbent government.

The Special Assistant said the importance of nursing profession has multiplied manifold due to ongoing fight with the COVID-19 Pandemic.

He said the Pakistan Nursing Council stands committed to improvement in education and training of nurses, securing job creations, workplace safety and further respect for the profession.

Dr Zafar Mirza stressed the need for upgradation of nursing educational institutions to ensure quality education.