LAHORE - Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Shoaib Dastgir directed on Monday to reopen Police Khidmat Marakiz in all districts across the province in order to provide services to citizens with respect to policing and said that during performance of officials’ duties, every possible facilities should be provided to the citizens by keeping in view precautionary measures. According to the details, a notification from IG Office has been issued to CCPO Lahore, all RPOs and DPOs in which it has been directed to reopen Police Khidmat Marakiz from today (Tuesday) and work in accordance with the precautionary measures. It is here worth mentioning that from these Police Khidmat Centres, the citizens acquire more than one dozen services under online integrated system for example driving license, character certificate, police verification and other services. These Khidmat Centres were closed down since March 16th in the wake of precautionary measures of coronavirus, anyways, reopening of these centres have been decided in the view of easing down of lockdown by the government, where the citizens again will be able to get more than one dozen services of renewal of driving license, registration of tenancy, acquisition of FIR etc. All officers have been directed in this letter issued by Central Police Office that precautionary measures of pandemic coronavirus especially social distancing must be ensured at any cost so that citizens may be saved by minimizing spread of coronavirus.