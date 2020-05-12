Share:

NEW DELHI - India’s federal health ministry Monday morning said 97 new deaths due to COVID-19, besides fresh 4,213 positive cases, were reported since Sunday in the country, taking the number of deaths to 2,206 and total cases to 67,152.

“As on 8:00 a.m. (local time) Monday, 2,206 deaths related to novel coronavirus have been recorded in the country,” reads information released by the ministry. According to officials, so far 20,917 people have been discharged from hospitals after showing improvement.

“The number of active cases in the country right now is 44,029,” reads the information. Monday marks the 48th straight day of the ongoing lockdown across the country announced by the central government to contain the spread of the pandemic. The lockdown, announced on March 25, was on May 1 again extended for the second time until May 17.