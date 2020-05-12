Share:

ISLAMABAD-After de-notifying 42 officers of the authority who got illegal upgradations and re-designations, now the Capital Development Authority (CDA) is trying to complete the remaining inquiry which is related to illegal upgradations of non-gazetted staff members. CDA with the approval of its incumbent Chairman Amir Ali Ahmed de-notified illegal upgradation of its 42 officers in last week.

There were a total of 1068 employees of CDA including 86 officers, who were upgraded in violations of rules and regulations during 2007 to 2013.

The successive managements formed committees but not to conclude the matter but to further drag it. However, the incumbent management formed a committee headed by the Member Planning and Design CDA Dr. Shahid Mehmood with a task to scrutinise all the cases.

The said committee scrutinised 86 cases of gazetted employees and submitted its findings in which the committee recommended to de-notify dozens of officers who got illegal upgradations in violation of rules and regulations.

But, Mr. Mehmood after submitting his findings rescued himself from the committee for probing rest of the cases of non-gazetted employees. The Chairman CDA Amir Ali Ahmed reconstituted the committee headed by Director General Works Ayaz Khan with a mandate to complete the remaining work in 30 days.

The said committee remained unsuccessful in concluding rest of the cases besides passage of six months but now the management is under pressure to conclude the inquiry because of Islamabad High Court, which had ordered to complete the inquiry and submit the report.

The Human Resource Development Directorate of the authority in its latest reminder issued on 6th May to the Chairman Committee Ayaz Khan has asked to complete the task in next seven days.

However, sources claimed that the task will take few weeks as the committee will have to scrutinise about one thousand cases of non-gazettedstaff members while there is a pressure of the workers union for delaying the proceedings of the committee.