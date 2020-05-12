PESHAWAR - Vice Chancellor of Khyber Medical University (KMU), Peshawar, Prof. Dr. Arshad Javid, has reiterated the university’s commitment to the provincial government to thwart the corona virus and the KMU-Public Health Reference Laboratory (PHRL) will continue conducting corona tests.
The KMU corona testing lab conducts approximately 1000 tests a day, which account for more than 75% of all tests carried out in the province.
In a statement issued here yesterday, the VC said that KMU entered a tripartite agreement with the National Institute of Health, Islamabad and the KP health department to establish the KMU-PHRL that would serve the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.
He also said that the KMU PHRL as the only testing facility in the province at the start of the pandemic had to rapidly increase its capacity through procurement of equipment, test-kits, and hiring of technicians. This was done with the help of a Rs 10 million grant from the provincial government, and KMU within a month increased its testing capacity to 1000 tests per day.