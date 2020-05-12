Share:

PESHAWAR - Vice Chancellor of Khy­ber Medical University (KMU), Peshawar, Prof. Dr. Arshad Javid, has re­iterated the universi­ty’s commitment to the provincial government to thwart the corona vi­rus and the KMU-Public Health Reference Labora­tory (PHRL) will continue conducting corona tests.

The KMU corona test­ing lab conducts approx­imately 1000 tests a day, which account for more than 75% of all tests car­ried out in the province.

In a statement issued here yesterday, the VC said that KMU entered a tripartite agreement with the National Institute of Health, Islamabad and the KP health department to establish the KMU-PHRL that would serve the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

He also said that the KMU PHRL as the only testing facility in the province at the start of the pandemic had to rap­idly increase its capacity through procurement of equipment, test-kits, and hiring of technicians. This was done with the help of a Rs 10 million grant from the provincial gov­ernment, and KMU with­in a month increased its testing capacity to 1000 tests per day.