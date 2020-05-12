PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has said that accelerated development of the merged tribal districts is on top of the priority lists of both the federal and provincial governments and directed the concerned highups to pay special attention to the timely completion of all developmental schemes initiated in these tribal districts under the Accelerated Implementation Plan (AIP).
He said this while chairing a meeting held here on Monday to review progress on the developmental schemes launched in the merged tribal districts under the Annual Development Program with special focus on the initiatives launched under the AIP.
He said that unnecessary delay or negligence in the completion of these projects would not be tolerated adding that strict actions will be taken against those who do not meet the given timelines for the completion of these projects.
The meeting was given a presentation on the progress so far made on the developmental schemes initiated in various sectors including Elementary and Secondary Education, Higher Education, Health, Agriculture, Sports and Tourism, Energy and Power, Irrigation and Water Supply.
Stressing the need for further improving the pace of progress on these schemes, the Chief Minister directed the quarters concerned to convene separate meetings of all the departments to have a detailed review of the progress on the developmental schemes of these departments individually.
Mahmood Khan directed the concerned authorities to fill up all the vacancies lying vacant in the merged districts.
He further directed the highups to take necessary steps on priority basis to ensure the implementation of Prime Minister’s directives regarding various developmental schemes in the merged districts; and to prepare PC-Is of the proposed developmental schemes for the approval of competent forum.
The meeting was informed that 68% of the funds were released during the last financial year, whereas 88% of the funds released under the current financial year for the developmental projects of NMDs under the AIP were utilized.
It was further informed that 76% of the funds released for the upgradation of grid stations, 88% of the funds released for the establishment of Rescue 1122 stations and 91% of the funds released for Insaaf Rozgar Scheme in the merged districts were utilized so far.
The Chief Minister directed to convene a meeting of all the concerned Deputy Commissioners to resolve the issues of land acquisition for some of the developmental schemes in the merged districts. He reiterated the resolve that as per vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, completion of all the AIP schemes would be ensured at any cost.